Adam Watson
Adam Watson, 30, of Fort Smith died Oct. 19, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Northside Church of God in Christ with burial at Oak Cemetery under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
He is survived by his mother, Alisa Watson of Tulsa; two sisters, Alisa Watson of Bridgeport, Conn., and Latricia Watson of Tulsa; and three brothers, Yeshua Watson of Barling, James Watson of Tulsa and Jacob Veach of Little Rock.
Wake will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-adam-watsons-funeral.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 27, 2019