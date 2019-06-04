|
Addie Davis
Addie "Roberta" Davis, of Boles, passed from this life June 3, 2019, in Fort Smith. Roberta was born Jan. 3,1942, to her parents, the late Claud and the late Violet Ison.
Roberta met the love of her life, Bennie Davis as a teenager. Bennie joined the Navy and when he returned from overseas, the young couple got married on May 22, 1959. They spent 57 years together, enjoying each other's company, whether they were four wheeling, gardening, tending to their many pets, or just sitting on the front porch side-by-side. Bennie preceded her in death in 2016, leaving a big hole in Roberta's heart. Roberta worked for several years as a waitress at Midway Cafe, alongside her mother Violet. She also worked at Waldron Furniture Factory before finding her niche at Waldron Public Schools in 1975. She worked at the school for a total of 31 years, eventually retiring as middle school cafeteria manager in 2003. Roberta expressed her great love of her children and grandchildren daily, so there was never a doubt that her family was loved. She was small in stature, but fierce in her love, and that big ol' smile of hers will never be forgotten.
Roberta leaves behind two loving sons, Russell Davis and Rick Davis and wife Linda of Needmore; and grandchildren, Trista Davis and husband Clay of Waldron and Ryan Davis and Erica Davis of Needmore. She is also survived by one great-grandson, Declan Davis of Waldron. Other survivors include her brother, Preston Ison and his wife Carrol of Greenwood; her sister, Brenda Chapman of Fort Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Roberta will be missed by all that knew her and the many whose lives she impacted.
Roberta's life celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Pat Ray Biggs and George F. Crump officiating. Interment will follow at Buffalo Cemetery, near Boles. Arrangements are being entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
Roberta's pallbearers will be Ryan Davis, Clay Davis, James Lynn, Jeff Davis, Eric Redmon and David Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are Preston Ison, Brenda Chapman, Trista Davis, Erica Davis and Eddie Atnip.
Roberta's visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home, where her family will receive friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Cemetery Fund c/o Heritage Memorial Funeral Home, P.O. Box 358, Waldron, AR 72958 or by visiting the local Arvest Bank in Waldron.
Published in Times Record on June 5, 2019