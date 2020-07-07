1/1
Addie Porter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Addie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Addie Porter
Addie Belle Porter, age 83, passed away July 4, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 1, 1937, in Louisville, Ky., to August and Eleanore Merriman Hendren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her life partner, Clifford Jett; a son, Douglas Eugene Porter; two brothers, Charles Hendren and Michael Hendren; and two sisters, Virginia Wilbert and Janice Meany.
Addie is survived by three sons, Donnie and wife Linda Porter of Fayetteville, Duane Porter of Greenwood and Michael and wife Michelle of Alma; a brother, George Richard Hendren and wife Judy of Louisville; a sister, Donna Sue Sanders of Louisville; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at Woodlawn Cemetery with Pastor Larry Elmore officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved