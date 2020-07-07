Addie Porter

Addie Belle Porter, age 83, passed away July 4, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 1, 1937, in Louisville, Ky., to August and Eleanore Merriman Hendren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her life partner, Clifford Jett; a son, Douglas Eugene Porter; two brothers, Charles Hendren and Michael Hendren; and two sisters, Virginia Wilbert and Janice Meany.

Addie is survived by three sons, Donnie and wife Linda Porter of Fayetteville, Duane Porter of Greenwood and Michael and wife Michelle of Alma; a brother, George Richard Hendren and wife Judy of Louisville; a sister, Donna Sue Sanders of Louisville; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at Woodlawn Cemetery with Pastor Larry Elmore officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



