Adele Jackson
Adele Graves Jackson, 93, passed away Dec. 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 3, 1926, in Fort Smith to William Dexter Graves and Adele (Young) Graves. Adele was a graduate of the University of Arkansas and a member of First Presbyterian Church. She was a member of PEO Chapter AD since 1958 and Fort Smith Junior League since 1952. She was an active volunteer in her church and community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harper S. Jackson; a daughter, Sally Lee; a son-in-law, John Perry Lee; and two sisters, Dorothy Gilchrist and Anna Belle Mahoney.
She is survived by two sons, Harper S. Jackson Jr. of Wichita, Kan., and Larry G. Jackson and his wife Debbie of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren, Caleb Jackson, Noah Jackson, Allin Chapman, John P. Lee Jr., Elizabeth Swyhart, Kathrin Ferrell and Susan Jackson; and four great-grandchildren, Eislin Moore, Harper Moore, Ely Chapman and Jackson Swyhart.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Oak Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to the .
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019