Adrian Adkins
1970 - 2020
Adrian Adkins
Adrian Spradley Adkins, 50, of Fort Smith passed away July 7, 2020. He was born March 4, 1970, in Bartersville, Okla., to Tollie Adkins Jr. and Sharon L. Spradley Adkins.
Adrian became a Christian at a young age while attending Limestone Church of Christ in Bartlesville. He received an associate degree from Westark Community College in Fort Smith. He loved to participate in all sports and was especially good at football and basketball. Adrian was a huge Razorback fan and always remained knowledgeable about the players. He loved music and expressed it though playing the guitar.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tollie Adkins Sr. and Nola Adkins; and his maternal grandparents, Versal and Obie Spradley.
Survivors include his loving parents, his father and stepmom, Tollie Adkins Jr. and Collen Adkins of Fort Smith; his mother and stepfather, Sharon L. Martin and Ben Martin of Harrison; two sisters, Alice Terwege and husband Erich of Katy, Texas, and Amanda Whitman and husband Trevor of Fort Smith; a very special aunt, Reba Keeter of Branson, Mo.; a niece and nephew, Hannah and Adrian Terwege; and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family.
Private celebration of Adrian's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10 at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
