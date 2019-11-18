|
Adrian Mobley
Adrian Thomas Mobley, 87, of Havana passed from this life Nov. 15, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 15, 1932, in Sugar Grove to the late Tommy and Merle (Hood) Mobley. He was a retired rancher and formerly owned an insurance agency in Oklahoma City. He attended Oklahoma State University, where he received a bachelor's degree in economics and business law. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pebble Mobley; a son, Barry Mobley; two brothers, Aaron and Hayden Mobley; and his parents before mentioned.
He is survived by a daughter, Christy Urrutia of Fort Smith; a grandson, Dawson Urrutia and wife Rachel of Alma; a great-grandchild, Winnie Urrutia; a nephew, Mitch Mobley; a niece, Lyndsey Harris; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was held Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Waveland, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 19, 2019