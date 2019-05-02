Home

Adrianne Sisco Obituary
Adrianne Sisco
Adrianne Laneal Sisco, 30, of Muldrow passed away April 11, 2019, in Roland. Adrianne was born in Fayetteville to Ricky Wayne Sisco and Geneva Laneal (Darland) Timmons on Jan. 6, 1989. She attended phlebotomy school and loved to take care of people and fish on the boat with her dad. She was a daddy's girl and a tomboy. Adrianne was very close to her brother and loved him dearly.
She is survived by her parents; daughters, Jayney Nicole Sisco and Josie Marie Taylor; brothers, Dustin Wayne Sisco, Jacob Timmons and James Timmons; sister, Chelsea Timmons; other family members, Linda Carter, Debbie Morgan, Natasha Taylor, Joseph Taylor, Michael Taylor, Jake O'Neal; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Adrianne was preceded in death by her grandfather, Wayne Sisco; grandmothers, Edith Lavell Darland and Betty Jones; aunts, Beverly Darland and Oleta Rouell; uncles, Curtis Rouell, Marion Rouell, Bill Harris and Alfred Rouell; stepdad, Mitchell Timmons; and great-grandmother Edith Stella Rouell.
Funeral service for Adrianne will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith. Interment will follow at Star Cemetery in the Star community in Haskell County, Okla.
The family of Adrianne has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Forever Memories Funeral Services in Sallisaw, (918) 775-2222.
Published in Times Record on May 3, 2019
