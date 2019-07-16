|
|
Agatha Harris
Agatha Ermann Harris, 79, of Alma passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 19, 1939, in Barling to the late William and Beatrice Ermann. She was a retired administrative assistant, a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fort Smith and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary McMellon; and two brothers, Bill Ermann and Joe Erman.
She is survived by two daughters, Gabrielle Felinese Fuselier of Fort Smith and Jackie Huff of Alma; three sisters, Margie Price of Tulsa, Clara Combs of Natural Dam and Eileen Ermann of Van Buren; three brothers, Ed Ermann of Foreman, John Ermann of Fayetteville and Tom Ermann of Waldron; and three grandchildren, Keagan, Jaiden and Treylan.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on July 17, 2019