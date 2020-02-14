Home

Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
Agnes Davis Obituary
Agnes Davis
Agnes Davis, 96, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. She was born May 14, 1923, in Altus to Edgar and Neta Nichols. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith and retired from Merchants Bank.
She is survived by a sister, Donna Sue Phillips of Macon, Ga.; three nieces, Karen Snipes of Van Buren, Debbie Lane of Macon and Cheryl Nichols of Plano, Texas; and three nephews, David Lee Nichols of Fort Smith, Jim Nichols of Santa Rosa, Calif., and Steve Phillips of Macon. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Ruby I. Nichols of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Oak Cemetery Pavilion. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To send an online tribute, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
