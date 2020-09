Or Copy this URL to Share

Agnes Hale

Agnes Katherine Hale, 86, of Muldrow died Sept. 8, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Cremation services are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by four daughters, Kathy Hinkle, Connie Johnson, Shirley Hoover and Mary Sears; three sons, Ronnie, Donnie and David Hoover; a sister, Mary Marsigli; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.



