Al Turner
Al Turner, 68, of Van Buren passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 17, 1950, in Piggott. He was a retired electrical engineer with Macsteel and served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvis Turner; and his wife, Regina.
He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Fournier of Farmington and Leah McCoy of Van Buren; his mother, Delora Turner of Piggott; two sisters, Rhonda Turner of Piggott and Elisa Miller of St. Louis; two brothers, Kerry and Jackie Turner, both of Piggott; and four grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Committal of ashes will be at Mitchell Cemetery in Greenway at a later date.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2019