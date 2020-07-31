Alan Clarke
Alan Clarke, 76, of Alma passed away Tuesday, July 29, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born May 17, 1944, in Manchester, England, to Tom and Ann Clarke.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Anne Clarke.
He is survived by a daughter, Beverley Conway of Manchester; a son, David Clarke of Derbyshire, England; five grandchildren;, and a great-grandchild.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
