Alan Fletcher
Alan Hughes Fletcher, 50, of Roland died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Roland.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Liberty Assembly of God Church in Muldrow. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by a son, Randall Fletcher of Roland; his parents, Christine and Allen Fletcher of Roland; two sisters, Debbie Civis of Amarillo, Texas; Laura Jetton of Roland; and a brother, Mark Fletcher of Poteau.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 25, 2020