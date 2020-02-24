Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Fletcher

Send Flowers
Alan Fletcher Obituary
Alan Fletcher
Alan Hughes Fletcher, 50, of Roland died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Roland.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Liberty Assembly of God Church in Muldrow. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by a son, Randall Fletcher of Roland; his parents, Christine and Allen Fletcher of Roland; two sisters, Debbie Civis of Amarillo, Texas; Laura Jetton of Roland; and a brother, Mark Fletcher of Poteau.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -