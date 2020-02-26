|
Alan Slate
Alan Lee Slate, 76, of Huntington passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville after an extended illness. He was a long haul truck driver for G.T. Trucking and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Germany for three years.
He is survived by three sisters, Kay Jones and husband Jim of Huntington, Carol Sue Crook and husband Don of Greenwood and Debbie Jones and husband Hugh of Hackett; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 27, 2020