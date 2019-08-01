Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Willis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Willis Obituary
Alan Willis
Alan Ray Willis, 67, of Roland passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 25, 1952, in the 81 community to the late James and Vinita Willis. He worked for Dodge Mattress.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Audie Clemons; a daughter, Sherry Wright of Fort Smith; two sons, Teddy Clemons of Muldrow and Eddie Clemons of Oklahoma City; and three grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. No services are scheduled at this time.
The family will visit with friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now