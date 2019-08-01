|
Alan Willis
Alan Ray Willis, 67, of Roland passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 25, 1952, in the 81 community to the late James and Vinita Willis. He worked for Dodge Mattress.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Audie Clemons; a daughter, Sherry Wright of Fort Smith; two sons, Teddy Clemons of Muldrow and Eddie Clemons of Oklahoma City; and three grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. No services are scheduled at this time.
The family will visit with friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 2, 2019