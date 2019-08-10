|
|
Albert Newton
Albert "Fig" Newton passed away surrounded by family on Aug. 5, 2019. He was born Jan. 18, 1947, in Fort Smith to Buster and Opal Newton. He was a graduate of Northside High School and Arkansas Tech University.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Griffith; and his parents.
Albert is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janna Newton; sister, Cyndie (Sam) Jordan; brother, Gary (Judy) Newton; two children, Penni (Wayne) Templeton and Hunter (Amber) Newton; along with two grandchildren, Maddie Templeton and Fischer Newton.
Please join us for his celebration of life at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in the Great Hall at First United Methodist Church, 301 N. 16th St., Fort Smith. A reception will be held from 4-6 p.m., following the service. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019