Albert O'Donnell Jr.
Albert O'Donnell Jr.
Albert Smith O'Donnell Jr., 75, of Van Buren passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at a local hospital. He retired from the U.S. Army, where he served two tours in the Vietnam War. He was of the Mormon faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Smith O'Donnell Sr. and Laura (Galloway) O'Donnell.
He is survived by nine daughters, Tianna Novack and Tracy O'Donnell, both of Nevada, Leilani O'Donnell of Washington, Jackie O'Donnell and Billie Jo Climer, both of California, Bobbi Jo Epley of Kentucky, Dawn Marie Kampfer of Tennessee, Korena Lee Barnes of Van Buren and Heather Rae Cordova of Nevada; five sons, Kevin Tripp of Nevada, James O'Donnell of California, Adam and Aaron O'Donnell, both of Nevada, and Kurtis Wayne Belt of Arizona; a sister, Arlene Alderdise of Oregon; a brother, Robert O'Donnell of Oregon; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
