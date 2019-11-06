|
|
|
Albert Williams
Albert Ray Williams, 50, of Roland died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ninth Street Church of Christ in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by four daughters, Albertnisha Williams, Tamika Copeland and Mariah and Alyssa Johnson; three sons, Marquis Copeland, Joshua Angle and Dameon Williams; his father, Leon Williams; and three sisters, Thelma Scott, Rita Brooks and Linda Mustin.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 7, 2019