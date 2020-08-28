Alberta Gathright
Alberta Gathright, 96, of Waldron passed away Aug. 27, 2020. She was born Feb. 22, 1924, in Imperial Valley, Calif., to James C. and Dorothy E. (Russell) Mealey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, William Frank Gathright and Leonard Jackson Russell; a grandson, Vernis McKinzie; and six siblings.
She is survived by six children, Helen and husband J.C. Helms, Billie Jean McKinzie, Beth and husband Billy Suits, Paul and wife Darla Gathright, Leonard and wife Peggy Russell and Peewee and Kim Russell, all of Waldron; 11 grandchildren, Tammy Gardner, Bobby Helms, Tina Duncan, Wendy Long, Matthew Long, Misty Kelley, April Gathright, Dr. James Russell, Charla Hutchens, David Russell and Jimmy Russell; a brother, Edwin Mealey of California; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at Hon Baptist Church with Brother Rob Harrington officiating. Cremation and services are under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
