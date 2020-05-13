Home

Services
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
1996 - 2020
Alberto Steward Jr. Obituary
Alberto Steward Jr.
Alberto Madril Steward Jr., age 24, passed away April 30, 2020. He was born Feb. 12, 1996, in Memphis, Tenn., to Alberto Madril Steward Sr. and Jeanie Venessa Steward. He moved to Fort Smith at the age of five and attended Spradling Elementary School and Kimmons Junior High, and graduated from Northside High School. He also attended Lyon College.
Alberto dedicated his life to Christ at a very young age and was baptized at St. James Baptist Church. He stayed active in Christ through his late teens and early adulthood mentoring kids at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp in Hot Springs. He loved sports and his family. He lived his life to the fullest "100." We have no regrets as his parents. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.
Alberto was preceded in death by his grandfathers, William H. Steward Sr. and Curtis Carnell Bowen Sr.
Alberto leaves to cherish his loving memory his parents, Alberto Madril Steward Sr. and Jeanie Vanessa Steward; two sisters, Brittney Jackson and Tevionna Clements; a brother, Cshean Smith; two nephews, Zakia Jackson and Zayden Jackson; two grandmothers, Odessa Steward and Lillie Sanders; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.
Visitation will be held from noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 15 at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith.
From his parents, in Alberto's famous words, "Now that's what's up."
Published in Times Record on May 14, 2020
