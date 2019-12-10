Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Stroud Cemetery
Alburnard Spearman Obituary
Alburnard Spearman
Alburnard "Lucky" Spearman, 92, of Greenwood passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home. He retired from Baldor Electric and the U.S. Navy, having served during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Helen Spearman; a brother, John David Spearman; and a sister, Gearldine Varner.
He is survived by a son, Carl Spearman of Hackett; four daughters, Donita Brockel of Little Rock, Shirley Strozier of Greenwood, Barbara Pittman of Hackett and Helen Morgan of Sand Springs, Okla.; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Stroud Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 12, 2019
