Or Copy this URL to Share

Alene Ihle

Alene Pledger Ihle, 81, of Altus died Oct. 10, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Liberty Cemetery in Altus, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Paula Weeks; two sons, Tim and Doug Pledger; three stepsons, Charles, Joe and Jim Ihle; a sister, Rita Wyers; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store