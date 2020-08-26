Alex Garcia
Alex Garcia, 45, of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 21, 2020. He was born Nov. 20, 1974, in San Miguel, El Salvador, to Rosario and Nefthali Garcia. He worked in sales at Evans Distribution and was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marissa Chacon; two sons, Alexander Garcia and Sebastian Garcia; a daughter, Jussil Garcia; and his parents.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
