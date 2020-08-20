1/1
Alexandria Hunter
2000 - 2020
Alexandria Hunter
Alexandria "Alex" Hunter, 20, passed away Aug. 12, 2020 in Fort Smith. She was born July 14, 2000, in Corona, Calif., to Warren and Vicki Hunter.
Alex loved cooking, especially baking. She spoke German and had a zest for life and helping others. She had a lot of patience and was great with kids. She loved The Flash and DC Comics in general, and she enjoyed art and writing. Her favorite place was the beach and she loved nautical things, turtles and dolphins. She had a large collection of coffee mugs, some she did not even use.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Virginia Hunter.
She is survived by her parents, Warren and Vicki of Fort Smith; two sisters, Cienna Hunter of Arkansas and Desiree Maupin of San Diego; her grandparents, John and Alice Williams, Anthony Hunter, John and Alice Williams and Al and Linda Piccione; and her best friends, Kat King, Jada King and Melissa Stradtman.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Edwards Funeral Home
