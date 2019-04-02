|
Alexis and Reba Franklin
Alexis Michelle Franklin, 27, of Booneville passed from this life Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Little Rock. She was born Feb. 29, 1992, in Fort Smith to Billy Don and Anita Sue (Isom) Franklin. She was formerly an aide at Booneville Human Development Center and attended First Assembly of God Church in Booneville.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Reba Michelle Franklin; maternal grandparents, Donnie and Janie Isom; paternal great-grandparents, Reba Austin and Allene Franklin and John Kenneth Dunn; and uncle, Eli Franklin.
She is survived by two daughters, Ara-Bella and Miriah Gray, both of the home; parents, Billy Don and Anita Franklin of the home; a halfbrother, Moses Franklin of the home; paternal grandmother, Sandra Marie Jones of Booneville; paternal grandfather, Billy Loyd Franklin of Beeville, Texas; paternal great-grandfather, Thomas Austin Jr. of Booneville; and aunts and uncles, Misty Passmore, Joni Green, Dustin Green, Travis Jones, Audrey Franklin and Christa Franklin.
Reba Michelle Franklin, infant daughter of Alexis Franklin, was born and passed away March 16, 2019, in a Little Rock hospital.
She is survived by two sisters, Ara-Bella and Miriah Gray, both of the home; maternal grandparents, Billy Don and Anita Franklin of the home; paternal great-grandmother, Sandra Jones; paternal great-grandfather, Billy Loyd Franklin of Beeville, Texas; and paternal great-great-grandfather, Thomas Austin Jr. of Booneville.
Funeral services for Alexis and Reba will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Spring Hill cemetery in Chismville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Travis Yandell, Harvey Stuart, Randy Jones, Brad Jett, Jerry Green and Matt Biggs.
Online obituaries are available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2019