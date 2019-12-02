Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemon BayFuneral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for Alford Eslinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alford Eslinger


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alford Eslinger Obituary
Alford Eslinger
Alford "Gene" Eugene Eslinger of Rotonda West, Fla., was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Barling. He departed this life on Nov. 6, 2019, at the age of 85.
Alford is survived by his wife, Kathy Eslinger; three children, Karin Pendleton (John), Cheryl Eslinger and Greg Eslinger (Julie); a brother, Ray Eslinger of Fort Smith; a sister, Doris Matlock of Tyler, Texas; two grandchildren, Jason Pendleton (Mandy) and Megan Eslinger; two great-grandchildren, Zachary Pendleton (Catie) and Hunter Pendleton; and his nieces and nephews.
Memorial service with military honors was held for family and friends on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Sarasota, Fla.
Arrangements were under the direction of Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood, Fla.
Memorial donations may be made to the Veterans organization of one's choice.
Online obituary is availalbe at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/englewood-fl/alford-eslinger-8917477.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -