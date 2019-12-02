|
Alford Eslinger
Alford "Gene" Eugene Eslinger of Rotonda West, Fla., was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Barling. He departed this life on Nov. 6, 2019, at the age of 85.
Alford is survived by his wife, Kathy Eslinger; three children, Karin Pendleton (John), Cheryl Eslinger and Greg Eslinger (Julie); a brother, Ray Eslinger of Fort Smith; a sister, Doris Matlock of Tyler, Texas; two grandchildren, Jason Pendleton (Mandy) and Megan Eslinger; two great-grandchildren, Zachary Pendleton (Catie) and Hunter Pendleton; and his nieces and nephews.
Memorial service with military honors was held for family and friends on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Sarasota, Fla.
Arrangements were under the direction of Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood, Fla.
Memorial donations may be made to the Veterans organization of one's choice.
Online obituary is availalbe at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/englewood-fl/alford-eslinger-8917477.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 3, 2019