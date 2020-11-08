1/1
Alfredo Garcia
Alfredo Garcia
Alfredo Garcia, 92 of Fort Smith, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
He was born on March 17, 1928, in San Benito, Texas, to Jose and Carolina Garcia. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran, who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. After retirement, he worked in insurance sales along with many other endeavors.
Alfredo was an energetic man and full of life. He loved God, family and country. He was a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church. Alfredo was also a member of the American Legion Post 31, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 1 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8845.
He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife of 65 years, Juanita Garcia; two daughters, Patricia Garcia and Carolyn "Susie" Stokes; and three sons; John Garcia, Robert Garcia and Michael Anthony Garcia.
Funeral Service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Marian; two daughters, Debbie Bolling and her husband Jerry of Van Buren, and Elizabeth Garcia and her husband Terry of Fredericksburg, Ind.; son, Fred Garcia and companion Linda of Fort Smith; daughter-in-law, Jane Garcia; three stepsons, Andy, Greg and Chad Smith, all of Fort Smith; several nieces and nephews; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hand Ministry, 3901 Grand Avenue, Fort Smith, AR 72904. To view the online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
