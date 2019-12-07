Home

1930 - 2019
Alice Baker Obituary
Alice Baker
Alice Jean Mayberry Baker, of Fort Smith, slipped quietly into her forever home on Dec. 3, 2019. The angels came and took her home at the age of 89. She was born March 22, 1930, to Emma and Jerry "Peck" Mayberry in Jenny Lind, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed "Eddie" David Baker; two brothers, Johnny and J.C. Mayberry; a sister, Ruby Clark Franklin; and a son, Jacki Edmond Baker.
She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Baker Burns (Zeke); two sons, David and Degen Baker; a daughter-in-law, Leslie Drummond Baker; four grandsons, Jeremie Burns (Penni), Jerrod Burns (Kara) and Josh and Kyle Baker; and a granddaughter, Megan Baker. She also leaves behind two great-grandsons, Bryant and Brode; and four great-granddaughters, Briley, Brooklyn, Jordan and Kylan; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Mercy Hospice who took such loving care of their mom in her final days and were with her as she took her last breath. You are angels.
Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Arkansas Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, AR 72202; or the .
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 8, 2019
