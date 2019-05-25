Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Alice Barnoski

Alice Barnoski Obituary
Alice Barnoski
Alice Blackbird Barnoski, 71, of Vian died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Tulsa.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw with burial at Barnoski Cemetery in Vian.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; a daughter, Ronetta Barnoski of Vian; a son, Jimmy Barnoski of Greasy; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 4-6 p.m Sunday.
Published in Times Record on May 26, 2019
