Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Alice Brooks Obituary
Alice Brooks
Alice Willene Brooks, 94, of Ozark died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Ozark. She was a retired teacher from Ozark Public Schools, a member of the Teacher's Association and a charter member of Houston Cemetery Board. She was born Oct. 10, 1924, in Alix to William George and Maude Etta Jackman Evans.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Brooks; her parents; and two brothers, George Jackman Evans and John Jim Evans.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with Brother C.A. Kuykendall and Lonnie Turner officiating and burial at Highland Cemetery, under the direction Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Konzelman, Mark Mainer, Johnny, Jacob and Spencer Larsen and Alex Konzelman.
Honorary pallbearers are past students of Ozark High School.
In memory of Alice, contributions may be made to Alice Brooks Memorial Science Fund, Bank OZK, P.O. Box 196, Ozark, AR 72949.
Published in Times Record on June 28, 2019
