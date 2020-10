Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice Cooper

Alice Rose Cooper, 74, of Paris died Oct. 13, 2020.

Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph; a daughter, Kim Swedeen; three sisters, Lillian Reeves, Anita Core and Mary Appleton; and two grandchildren.

Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



