Alice Level

Alice Erline Level, 76, of Paris died Friday, May 22, 2020, in Paris.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at First Free Will Baptist Church in Paris with private burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

She is survived by a son, Ricky Langrell; two sisters, Linda Langston and Mary Powell; a brother, Jerry Freeman; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



