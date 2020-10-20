Alice O'Brien

Sister Alice O'Brien, O.S.B., 75, a member of St. Scholastica Monastery, died suddenly on Oct. 17, 2020, at Chapel Ridge Health and Rehabilitation. Alice Grace Birkenfeld was born March 9, 1945, in Amarillo, Texas, to John and Doris (Moore) Birkenfeld.

She attended St. Joseph School in Amarillo for her primary education and then St. Mary's Academy for high school. Alice married Daniel O'Brien in 1963 and had six children. After her divorce in 1984, she studied to be a registered nurse and received a bachelor's degree in heath arts from St. Francis College in Joliet, Ill., all while raising her six children. For many years, she worked as a registered nurse and was active at St. Thomas Parish in Elkhart, Ind. Her favorite volunteer activities were with the pro-life movement. Sister Alice loved working as a nurse.

After receiving an annulment of her marriage, she entered Our Lady of Peace Monastery in Columbia, Mo., on Aug. 3, 2000, where her sister, Sister Rose Maria Birkenfeld, was prioress. She became a novice in 2001 and made temporary profession on Aug. 15, 2003. While at Columbia, she was vocation director and worked at a nursing home. On March 17, 2008 she transferred to St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith and renewed her temporary profession on Aug. 15, 2008. On June 24, 2011, she made perpetual profession.

In the monastic community in Fort Smith, Sister Alice served as an assistant in the infirmary, spiritual director, assistant vocation director and formation director. She offered her talents as a hairstylist after joining the monastery. She also took classes through Little Rock School of Theology and volunteered at Heart to Heart Pregnancy Support Center in Fort Smith. She was well-known for her Santa's coffee cake, candy cane cookies, crocheted angels and tops for hand towels, which were all popular items at the monastery's annual bake sale. Sister Alice balanced her love and devotion for her children and grandchildren with her faithful commitment to her monastic duties as a member of the St. Scholastica community. After her decline, Sister Alice moved to the infirmary and then to Chapel Ridge Health and Rehabilitation.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Daniel O'Brien; a son, Daniel; a brother, Charles Birkenfeld; and a sister, Sister Rose Maria Birkenfeld.

She is survived by three sons, Stephen, Christopher and Andy (Charda) O'Brien; two daughters, Tamara and Cynthia O'Brien; a daughter-in-law, Alene; her beloved grandchildren; two brothers, Martin (Loretta) and Howard (Annette) Birkenfeld; her nieces and nephews; and members of her Benedictine community.

Private Mass of Christian Burial presided by Father Les Farley is be under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Scholastica Continuing Care Fund, P.O. Box 3489, Fort Smith, AR 72913.



