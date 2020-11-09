1/1
Alice Strong
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Alice Strong
Alice M. Strong, 85, of Alma passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Alma. She was the best wife, mother and grandmother for 65 years.
Survivors include her husband, LeRoy Strong of the home; two sons, David Strong and James Strong and wife Tammy, both of Alma; a sister, Ida Marsh of Ruskin, Fla.; a brother, Charles Carlson of Tonawanda, N.Y.; and a grandchild, Jamie Kelani Strong.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Ocker Chapel in Alma. Services and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
