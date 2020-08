Or Copy this URL to Share

Alicia Brasier

Alicia Renee Brasier, 49, of Bokoshe died Aug. 4, 2020, in Little Rock.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry; three sons, Jeffery Hutcherson and Jesse and Kyle Brasier; her mother, Pat Lohman; a sister, Dustie Lowe; and five grandchildren.



