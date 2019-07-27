|
|
Aline Wyers
Aline Wyers, 85, of Mulberry passed away Friday, July 25, 2019. at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker and a member of Fair View Baptist Church in Mulberry. Aline was born Aug. 17, 1933, in Mulberry to the late Lee and Ollie Jane (Edwards) Renfro. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Orville Wyers; and a daughter, Ava Wyers.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Oak Bower Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include one daughter, Nada Gordon and husband Keith; two sons, Shelly Wyers and wife Flo and Darrell Wyers and wife Kim, all of Mulberry; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her church family.
The family will visit with friends 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Chapel, 917 U.S 64 East, Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on July 28, 2019