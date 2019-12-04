Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
201 Canterbury Drive
Alma, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alisa Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alisa Black


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alisa Black Obituary
Alisa Black
Alisa "Allie" Marie Wilson Black, 51, of Fort Smith passed away Dec. 1, 2019. She was born June 9, 1968, in San Jose, Calif. She served as manager of area operations training at Sykes Enterprises in Fort Smith. Alisa graduated from Dos Pueblos Senior High in Goleta, Calif. She received her bachelor's degree from University of Phoenix.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Wilson.
She is survived by her daughters, Kellie Mirda, Samantha (Michael) Akins and Emilie (Trevor) Westra; her father, Richard M. (Susan) Wilson; three siblings, Richard H. (Mackenzie) Wilson, Jennifer Restum and Julie (Ryan) Deen; and a grandson, Lee Akins. Alisa is also survived by her nephew and niece, Spencer and Bailey Wilson.
Celebration of Alisa's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 201 Canterbury Drive, Alma.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Memorial donations in Alisa's name may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -