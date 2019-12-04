|
Alisa Black
Alisa "Allie" Marie Wilson Black, 51, of Fort Smith passed away Dec. 1, 2019. She was born June 9, 1968, in San Jose, Calif. She served as manager of area operations training at Sykes Enterprises in Fort Smith. Alisa graduated from Dos Pueblos Senior High in Goleta, Calif. She received her bachelor's degree from University of Phoenix.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Wilson.
She is survived by her daughters, Kellie Mirda, Samantha (Michael) Akins and Emilie (Trevor) Westra; her father, Richard M. (Susan) Wilson; three siblings, Richard H. (Mackenzie) Wilson, Jennifer Restum and Julie (Ryan) Deen; and a grandson, Lee Akins. Alisa is also survived by her nephew and niece, Spencer and Bailey Wilson.
Celebration of Alisa's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 201 Canterbury Drive, Alma.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Memorial donations in Alisa's name may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 5, 2019