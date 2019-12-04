|
Alisa Black
Alisa "Allie" Marie Wilson Black, 51, of Fort Smith died, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alma. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by three daughters, Kellie Mirda, Samantha Akins and Emilie Westra; her father, Richard Wilson; two sisters, Jennifer Restum and Julie Deen; a brother, Richard Wilson; and a grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 6, 2019