|
|
Allena Nelson
Allena Nelson, 94, of Greenwood passed away April 30, 2019, at Pink Bud Nursing Center. Allena was born Jan. 10, 1925, in Keener to the late Erasmus and Amanda (Hawkins) Holleman.
Allena was first and foremost a Christian. She worshiped the risen savior, Jesus Christ, and knew very well the power of prayer. She was a strong woman of faith and read her Bible from beginning to end multiple times.
Mrs. Nelson, as she was known to those who were fortunate enough to be her students, graduated from Arkansas State Teachers College and was a teacher for 43 years. She taught at Waldron Elementary School for 39 years, where all but one year was spent teaching the fourth grade. She touched the lives of countless children in Scott County, sometimes spanning multiple generations.
Allena is survived by one son, Marty Nelson of Greenwood; one daughter, Tamara Fultz and husband John of Perryville; four grandchildren, Moriah Fultz and Luke Fultz of Perryville and Marleigh Glasgow and Duke Nelson of Greenwood; two spiritually adopted sons, Scott Clemons and Kendell Beam; and five nieces, Gena Hardy, Cheryl Travers, Lonnie Blackburn, Deedee Blackburn and Madge Blackburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, M.C. Nelson; one daughter, Suzanne Nelson; five sisters, Alva Holleman, Auda Holleman, Alta Mae Davis, Amma Bottoms and Ava Louise Dunn; one brother, Herman Holleman; and a beloved daughter-in-law, Theresa Nelson.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Hawkins cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Scott Clemons, Bill Yates, Kendall Beam, Robert Woods, Tony Suttles, Ray Sparks, Mertin Owens, Duane Blackmon, Bud Cox and Robert Hardin.
Honorary pallbearers are Gerald Essman, Milton Sherrill Jr., Mike Stinson, Harrell Cabe, James Self, Brad Evans, Richard Maxell and Lenny Lott.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2019