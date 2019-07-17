|
Allene McAlister
Allene Satterfield Hendrix McAlister, 92, of Alma passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 23, 1926, in Mountainburg to the late Orville and Mattie Satterfield. She retired from Kay Chair Co. in Fort Smith. She was a member of Gregory Chapel Church in Alma and enjoyed quilting, going to the Senior Inn and visiting with family.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard McAlister of the home; a daughter, Kay Willhite and husband Ikey of Alma; a granddaughter, Amy Willhite and Wilson Hale of Alma; and two great-grandsons, Lucas and Tyler Russell of Alma.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Otis Parsley, Joe Tidwell, Dan Weaver, Jimmy Satterfield, Roger Gregory and Franklin Watkins.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on July 18, 2019