Allison Boen Obituary
Allison Boen
Allison Jo Boen, 16, of Fort Smith passed away Jan. 26, 2020. She was born Jan. 6, 2004, in Van Buren. She was homeschooled and of the Church of Christ faith.
She is survived by her mother, Samantha Forsman and her fiancé Shane Davis of Fort Smith; a brother, Alex Boen of Fort Smith; four sisters, Aimee Carter, Abby Forsman and Amelia Davis, all of Fort Smith, and Ryleigh Davis of Van Buren; her grandparents, Keith and Tresa Boen of Pocola and Larry and Cheryl Davis of Fort Smith; and her godparents, Mena Boen and Andrew Rush of Denton, Texas.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. There will no formal visitation.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020
