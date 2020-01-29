|
Allison Boen
Allison Jo Boen, 16, of Fort Smith passed away on Feb. 26, 2020. She was born Jan. 6, 2004, in Van Buren. She was homeschooled and of the Church of Christ faith.
She is survived by her fiancé, Shane Davis of Fort Smith; her mother, Samantha Forsman; sisters, Aimee Carter, Abby Forsman, Amelia Davis, all of Fort Smith, and Ryleigh Davis of Van Buren; her brother, Alex Boen of Fort Smith; grandparents, Tresa and Keith Boen of Pocola, and Cheryl and Larry Davis of Fort Smith; and her godparents, Mena Boen and Andrew Rush of Denton, Texas.
Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Hwy, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. There will be no formal visitation.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 29, 2020