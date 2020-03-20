|
|
|
Alma King
Alma Lee (Jordan) King, 70, of Van Buren died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at a local hospital.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by a son, David King of Chester; a sister, Patsy Jordan of Van Buren; a brother, Roger Jordan of Cedarville; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Angie's home, 7909 Biswell Road, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 21, 2020