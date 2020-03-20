Home

Alma King
Alma Lee (Jordan) King, 70, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Friendly Pentecostal Church of God and a minister for the Pentecostal Church of God and children's ministries.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James King; her parents, David and Georgia (Williams) Jordan; and a sister, Deborah Small.
Survivors include a son, David King and wife Leah of Chester; a sister, Patsy Jordan of Van Buren; a brother, Roger Jordan of Cedarville; five grandchildren, Jordan David and James Michael King and Dakota Holland, all of Chester, Sommer VanMeter and husband Colton of Spiro and Katie Collins of Van Buren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Angie's home, 7909 Biswell Road, Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 22, 2020
