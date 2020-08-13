Alma Litchbrook

Alma Marie Lishbrook, 82, of Barling went to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 10, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 12, 1937, in Witcherville to Sterling Lishbrook and Edith Vickers-Lishbrook. She retired from Planters Peanuts. She loved family, friends, fun and family reunions. She was always cheerful and had a smile on her face.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Douglas Schalski; and a sister, Oleta Carter.

She is survived by two sons, Jerry Gene Schalski Jr. of Texas and Clayton Rowe of Oklahoma; two daughters, Cynthia McMahan of Barling and Dawn Rowe of Fairfax, Iowa; two sisters, Alma McNoel and Laler Lishbrook, both of Fort Smith; a brother, John Lishbrook of Fort Smith; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 at Gilliam Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Viewing will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews.



