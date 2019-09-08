Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
Alta Polk Obituary
Alta Polk
Alta Jean Polk, 87, of Muldrow passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker and the widow of Earl J. Polk.
She is survived by a daughter, Norma Jo Earp and husband Ira of Mountainburg; a son, Mark Polk and wife Karla of Eureka Springs; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 9, 2019
