|
|
|
Alton Washburn Jr.
Alton Ray Washburn Jr., 73, of Wister died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Baptist Church in Wister with burial at Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; three daughters, Melissa Lowrimore and Sherri and Kristi Washburn; three sisters, Frances Hill, Mary Alsup and Stella Campbell; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 18, 2019