Alustine Williams
Alustine "Teen" Williams, 85, of Cameron passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otho "Bud" Williams; a son, Buddie Williams; and two brothers, Levi and Junior Easton.
Survivors include a daughter, Diane Williams; two grandsons, Corey and Augusta of Poteau and Trevor and Brianna Williams of Texarkana, Texas; four great-grandsons, her boy Logan, Finn, Jett and Cooper Williams; two sisters, Christine and L.D. Williams; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Finchum and Wilma Easton; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at United Methodist Church in Cameron with Daniel Reid officiating. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
The family will be at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Monday to visit with relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Keith Vincent, Ray Finchum, Brant Ridenhour, Kyle James, Jeremiah Maxwell and Ronnie Fox.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 19, 2020