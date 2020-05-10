|
Alva Houston
Alva Curtis Houston, age 88, of Fort Smith passed away May 9, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born April 4, 1932, in Hartman to Jeff and Pearl (Wooden) Houston. He worked for 50 years at Weldon, Williams & Lick as a pressman and was of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Paul Houston and J.D. Houston; and a sister, Geraldine Fisher.
He is survived by his wife, Anita (Ashlock) Houston of the home; three sons, Steve Houston (Terri) of Baton Rouge, La., Kenny Houston (Vicki) of Van Buren and Dennis Houston of Fort Smith; two daughters, Joan Houston McGrew and Lori Ross, both of Fort Smith; a brother, Maxie Don Houston (Willene) of Rudy; 10 grandchildren, Chris Raible, Clint Raible, Eric Raible, Jon Ross, Andy Ross, Amanda Ross-Maestri, Emilee Houston, Cassidy Houston, Timmothy Houston and Taylor Ross; nine great-grandchildren, Cabrina Cooper, Ryan Raible, J.D. Roberts, Camilla Looper, Jacob Raible, Joe Maestri, Ethan Maestri, Keaton Raible and Melody Phoumivong; and two great-great-grandchildren, Everlee Raible and Zora Cooper.
Private graveside service will be held Thursday, May 14 at West Mount Zion Cemetery in Hartman with Brother Phillip Baxter officiating, under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home in Clarksville.
Open viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Chris Raible, Clint Raible, Eric Raible, Jon Ross, Andy Ross, Timmothy Houston, Jeffery Roberts and Ryan Raible.
His online guestbook is available at www.hardwickefuneral.com.
Published in Times Record on May 11, 2020