1/1
Alvin Bradley Jr.
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Bradley Jr.
The Lord called Alvin Bradley Jr. home on Sept. 18, 2020, at Baptist Health. He was born July 10, 1957.
Alvin accepted Christ at an early age. He attended Fort Smith Public Schools and was a graduate of Northside High School. He was an employee of the City of Fort Smith and retired from Whirlpool. He was the program director for Lincoln Youth Center, where he spent most of his days and contributed to the community by organizing after school care and summer programs. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church and Mount Hermit Lodge in Pocola. His special talents were cooking and smoking meats. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them life lessons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Bradley Sr. and Ruthie Mae Sanders; and a brother, Freddie Eugene N. Sanders.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving, devoted wife of 40 years, Earnestine Mays Bradley; a son, Alvin Terrill Bradley, who was the joy of his life; three grandchildren, Alexandria "Lexi", Alexander "Alex" and Ptolemy; three sisters, LaDonna Bell (David), Diana Webb (Dwight) and Mechelle Bradley, all of Fort Smith; a brother, Keith Bradley of Fort Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Reed Thomas, Anthony Jackson, Joe Hartgrave, Glen Chandler, James Mays and Oliver Willis.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of Mount Hermit Lodge, Virgil Mosley Jr. and Ron Blackman.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved