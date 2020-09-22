Alvin Bradley Jr.
The Lord called Alvin Bradley Jr. home on Sept. 18, 2020, at Baptist Health. He was born July 10, 1957.
Alvin accepted Christ at an early age. He attended Fort Smith Public Schools and was a graduate of Northside High School. He was an employee of the City of Fort Smith and retired from Whirlpool. He was the program director for Lincoln Youth Center, where he spent most of his days and contributed to the community by organizing after school care and summer programs. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church and Mount Hermit Lodge in Pocola. His special talents were cooking and smoking meats. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them life lessons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Bradley Sr. and Ruthie Mae Sanders; and a brother, Freddie Eugene N. Sanders.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving, devoted wife of 40 years, Earnestine Mays Bradley; a son, Alvin Terrill Bradley, who was the joy of his life; three grandchildren, Alexandria "Lexi", Alexander "Alex" and Ptolemy; three sisters, LaDonna Bell (David), Diana Webb (Dwight) and Mechelle Bradley, all of Fort Smith; a brother, Keith Bradley of Fort Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Reed Thomas, Anthony Jackson, Joe Hartgrave, Glen Chandler, James Mays and Oliver Willis.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of Mount Hermit Lodge, Virgil Mosley Jr. and Ron Blackman.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.lewisfuneralchapel.net
